To the Editor:
I was pleased to read your article by Jennifer Sopko regarding an update on the Ligonier Beach revitalization presented at the last Ligonier Township supervisors meeting. My husband and I chose Ligonier to retire over 12 years ago because it was beautiful and quaint, with the surrounding woods and hills in the township incredibly preserved at a time when much of the nature I grew up in has been lost to industrial development.
During the past decade, however, I have remained silently skeptical that all this natural beauty was perhaps by accident, and that we, too, would eventually fall prey to the power and greed of a few who have brought down so many other communities.
The detailed plan for the pool proposed by unpaid members of a voluntary organization called Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) now provides undeniable hope I have needed that there are others living here like me who value what the township is and not how they can turn it into financial gain. This report is amazing, to say the least.
It begins with a pictorial design that will allow numerous wholesome activities for both adults and children by focusing on the natural environment we are privileged to share: swimming, fishing, hiking, and active outdoor sports. In many ways, it can serve as a complete science classroom for all ages of budding scientists.
The professional business acumen of FOLB members is also evident by a detailed business plan exploring appropriate alternatives and clear directions for funding construction as well as continued support to meet township financial needs while preserving the incredible natural wetlands that it sits on.
Rarely have I ever been so impressed by any organization. What an incredible amount of labor I know you have so expertly given. Thank you.
Michael Corb
Ligonier
