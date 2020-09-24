To the Editor:
This letter is to those unfortunate people who are being so misled by the current toxic “information” environment that is attempting to dominate our society today, be it by the means of protests, and/or social media, texting, emails, etc. Numerous news outlets and talk shows are also contributing. Just remember that these activities are guaranteed through our Constitution and Bill of Rights, “Freedom of Speech.” I am sick and tired of hearing that the current negative events are the “Democrats’ fault,” the “Republicans’ fault,” etc. This election is definitely not a “personality contest,” either. This election is about the American way of life.
Throughout the years, many of my family members have fought for the rights and freedoms that this country allows all of us to experience daily, so it is very hurtful to see people being misled. I was brought up to believe that we must be well informed and explore as many authoritative/professional sources as possible when making life changing decisions, not to just depend on others’ “opinions.” Please do your own research and be open minded about what you find. OK, so you may end up feeling that you may have to choose “the lesser of two evils,” but Christ said “Let the one who is without sin cast the first stone.” Then the stones dropped one by one to the ground as the accusers walked away from the adulterous woman who was to be stoned to death, as no one on earth is perfect and God alone is the Ultimate Judge.
We are approaching our nation’s 250th anniversary within the next few years. It is our history of “who we are,” and how we have become an admired nation that draws people here. This is illustrated in the Reader’s Digest September issue, page 82, “Stowaway in the Landing Gear.” This story gives some insight of what life under “Socialism” brings: poverty, food rationing, the government plans your individual future, etc. “The system that takes away your freedom — forever,” (quote from the story). This is why people will risk their life to come to America, as they are fleeing Socialism!
In just a few weeks we must choose our nation’s future. One choice is “Socialism” with its uncertainties, chaos (recent occurrences of rioting and looting in various U.S. cities — defunding the police), and eventual total “Government Control.” Attempts of totally eliminating our history are also occurring, not only by destroying our monuments, but through our school system as well. The current 1619 Project is projected to teach our children a new version of history. Vladimir Lenin, head of the Soviet Russia’s Marxist-Leninist government 1917-1924 said, “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” Adolf Hitler said “He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.” Parents, be vigilant to what your children are being taught.
“Pro-Abortion,” in 2016 there were “623,471 legal induced abortions” in the United States, according to the CDC’s Abortion Surveillance System report. Also in 2016, the CDC’s National Vital Statistics Report shows there were a total of 2,744,248 U.S. deaths due to various conditions, which increase yearly. Heart disease is the leading cause with about 650,000 deaths each year. The CDC’s Sept. 19, 2020 report shows 201,735 total deaths due to COVID-19 in the U.S. Various sources believe that approximately 90+% of these virus deaths had underlying medical conditions. The saying “When in doubt, make it COVID,” has been circulating. If true, it would justify the question “What is the actual cause of death?”
Our other choice is a two-party system that believes in: The “Constitution” and the “Bill of Rights” — which have provided for the freedoms and rights we have enjoyed for over 200 years; “Law and Order” — where we can be safe in our homes and community, and we maintain our borders; “Pro-Life” — sex education, protecting the unborn and “Family” — supporting the family unit, values, traditions, history, religious beliefs and providing educational choices for our children; “Capitalism”/Free Enterprise — that has provided this nation with jobs and numerous opportunities for decades; and the ability to continue to explore the individualized future that each of us desire.
This is what is on the line. It goes far beyond a “Political Party” or a “Person’s Personality,” it is about “Our Nation’s Future,” for now and for the generations to come. May God continue to bless America!
Patty Ostrowsky
Youngstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.