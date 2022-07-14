To the Editor:
Laurel Faith in Action is blessed by the wonderful connections we have made during the past 20 years. We have become a family bound by care and compassion for our aging population. There have been good times, challenges, times of joy, and times of sorrow. There have been times to celebrate and serving our community for 20 years is one. The needs remain constant, and the helping hands and caring hearts of volunteers enable many recipients to remain independent in their own homes.
Celebrating this special anniversary by looking at “What was...What is...What will be!,” one core value remains the same; Laurel Faith in Action is committed to welcoming new volunteers and recipients into our family. We are reminded that with faith nothing is impossible, and that together we can move mountains.
The time is now for everyone to come together to make a difference. The need continues to grow, the Faith in Action family needs your help. Time, talents and treasures are needed. If you have the urge to volunteer, give us a call at 724-539-4357. We need drivers, grocery shoppers, friendly visitors, etc. If you have a heart to help others, reach out at the telephone number above or email us at Faithinaction@msn.com. If you feel moved to share your treasures, donations can be made through our website at Laurelfia.org or by mailing a check to Laurel Area Faith in Action, P.O. Box 854, Latrobe, PA 15650. We rely on the generosity of our community to continue to fund our 501c (3), nonprofit. Everyone is encouraged to be involved. When we work together, the challenges are overcome, and the load is lighter.
Become the reason someone smiles today! Become a volunteer. Just one to two hours per week can change someone’s life. Give us a call. You can make a difference.
Thank you, Faith in Action family and community, for your support and generosity.
Grace and peace,
Amy McLendon
Executive Director
Laurel Area Faith in Action
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.