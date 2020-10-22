To the Editor:
A few weeks ago, I was startled to attention by the mention of Latrobe on my radio news. President Trump had just received an enthusiastic welcome in my old hometown. So started a flood of memories about my time, first to eighth grade, living at 700 Weldon St., crossing the tracks on my walk to what was then Second Ward School. The eight years began with some bullying and being made fun of when I arrived in the middle of first grade, still age 5 and well behind my classmates who could already read. But what I hope to share in this sad and challenging time is the gifts Latrobe gave and still gives me. Three people have been most in my thoughts.
Miss Downey was our third grade teacher. It was thanks to her warm and gentle affirmation that I stopped feeling stupid. I loved the stories and poems she read to us, and started to love reading myself. Once all of us drew a huge mural on paper she stretched across the blackboard. When I said I couldn't draw, Miss Downey showed me how to draw all the mountains in the background.
Ruth Skillings is my second returning Latrobe angel. She actually lived outside of town in a row of close-together houses. I was 8, the oldest of three, when Bruce was born with Down syndrome. Sad and overwhelmed, Mother found Ruth, who came to help her clean the big parsonage. I remember following Ruth around, perhaps trying to help, and enjoying our talks and her cheerful warmth and serenity. I even remember her pay — $4 a day! It seemed like a lot to me at the time.
And Fred Rogers lived on our block, though it was Laney, his younger sister, who was my age; so I did not really know him until he was on TV. In my 40s I had a grueling and heartbreaking job as a caseworker for child services in a poor Ohio county. Every day and some nights we dealt with young victims of abuse and neglect and their troubled parents. Once home, my restorative therapy was to collapse on the couch and watch "Mister Rogers."
I am sure there are still may wonderful people in Latrobe. People who are helping to change others' lives for the better. I wish you all strength and courage and good health in that endeavor.
Janeal Turnbull Ravndal
Yellow Springs, Ohio
