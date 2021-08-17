To the Editor:
Aug. 14-15, 2021, in Kabul is a repeat of April 29-30, 1975, in Saigon. We stayed in Vietnam for 10 years, costing over 50,000 American lives; this time we stayed for 20 years in Afghanistan. When are our politicians and military going to learn that other countries don’t want to be occupied by another countries military, while trying to change their way of government?
How would we like it if another countries’ military occupied our country?
Between the fiscal years of 2002 and 2020, official counts of total military expenditure in Afghanistan by the U.S. Department of Defense totaled $824 billion, while spending on reconstruction by various agencies including the state department came to $131 billion. All of that money spent for what? Nothing! Wasted money that could have gone for many useful purposes in our own country.
France left Vietnam in the early 1950s after 100 years of trying to colonize Vietnam, so what does the USA do? Invade Vietnam for 10 years beginning in 1965. Then in 2003, under the false claims of weapons of mass destruction, the USA invades Iraq and again stays trying to get Iraq to change the way they govern their people. Now with the Taliban once again taking over Afghanistan after 20 years of American occupation, the USA is 0-3 in the last 50 years fighting wars while trying to “democratize” other countries.
Keep our military out of other countries! World beyond War website has the right idea, “World BEYOND War is a global nonviolent movement to end war and establish a just and sustainable peace.”
Mike Kramer
Unity Township
