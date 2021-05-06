To the Editor:
Once upon a time, the Sony Corporation had a large presence in Westmoreland County. They brought some of their executives to America along with the their families to experience life here in the U.S.A. Sony did research of the school districts in the area to find the best schools for the Japanese children so that they would get a well-rounded educational experience, and at that time, Greater Latrobe was one of the schools districts that met the requirement.
Greater Latrobe School District has announced to the teachers this past week that they are going to phase out the German and French programs over the next few years, and make cuts in the music program, too. This plan was decided in executive meetings without any open discussion during any regular school board meetings. I feel that the school board should reconsider eliminating these electives for the children and parents wanting these choices, which could also discourage future business expansion in the Latrobe area when companies look at what’s NOT being offered in the district. It’s also a short-sighted attempt to cut taxes after they just recently gave raises to the administration.
Curriculum cuts = FAILURE, so don’t forget to vote on May 18.
Will Brigaman
Unity Township
