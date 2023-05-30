The child care staffing crisis, caused by the sector’s low wages, is rapidly diminishing working families’ access to child care. Unfortunately, programs all across Pennsylvania are closing classrooms and further limiting families’ options as they look for a safe, structured, high-quality learning environment for their child while they work.

Across Pennsylvania there are tens of thousands of families sitting on waiting lists. Our program currently has 20 families waiting for an opening and this list grows daily. Why should this matter to people not in the industry or people who don’t have young children? Because when the child care staffing crisis closes classrooms, those families have nowhere for their children to go so they can work. This impacts the workforce in every other Pennsylvania industry. Child care teachers are the workforce behind the workforce and we are failing them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.