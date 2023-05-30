The child care staffing crisis, caused by the sector’s low wages, is rapidly diminishing working families’ access to child care. Unfortunately, programs all across Pennsylvania are closing classrooms and further limiting families’ options as they look for a safe, structured, high-quality learning environment for their child while they work.
Across Pennsylvania there are tens of thousands of families sitting on waiting lists. Our program currently has 20 families waiting for an opening and this list grows daily. Why should this matter to people not in the industry or people who don’t have young children? Because when the child care staffing crisis closes classrooms, those families have nowhere for their children to go so they can work. This impacts the workforce in every other Pennsylvania industry. Child care teachers are the workforce behind the workforce and we are failing them.
The wages early childhood programs pay teachers don’t compare with many other less stressful and less specialized industries. Most programs are unable to retain and recruit staff because the pay doesn’t meet the cost of living and can offer only minimal benefits. Child care supports all of us one way or another and it’s well past time to show the industry the respect it deserves by increasing funding with direct investments for teacher wages. Please encourage legislators to fully fund early childhood education and quality childcare programs.
Ligonier Valley Learning Center, Inc. continues to provide high quality early childhood education at both the Latrobe and Ligonier sites. Both locations continue to offer Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and summer programs. The Latrobe site offers child care. Administration is hopeful to open childcare classrooms in Ligonier as staffing becomes more available and more state investments are made.
Eva Wood, executive director, Ligonier Valley Learning Center
Erin Schellenberger, site director, Latrobe Kinder-Schull
