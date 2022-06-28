To the Editor:
It will soon be time for our fire companies — Ligonier, Waterford, Darlington and Wilpen — to conduct our annual fundraising campaign. The Ligonier Valley Fire Companies’ mailing should be arriving in your mailbox around the 1st of July. It will be clearly marked “From Your Valley Volunteer Fire Fighters.” Please, watch for it.
Our four fire companies have been using this united approach for three decades. Our campaign is directed and operated locally by the some of the same volunteers who respond to local emergencies. There are no “outside fundraising entities” involved to siphon off “management” and “administrative” fees, like you may have heard about in recent TV news reports. Rest assured, 95% of your donation will get to our fire companies to support our work protecting you.
We cannot over emphasize the importance of your support. Your donations are critical. Our local fire companies — staffed entirely by volunteers — could not serve and protect this community without them.
Please watch your mailbox for our letter. It’s your opportunity to join in serving this community we love. And remember, we never solicit funds by telephone.
Thank you.
Sincerely
Corey Blystone, Fire Chief — Ligonier
Robert Beaufort, Fire Chief — Waterford
Kurt Rose, Fire Chief — Darlington
Rick Roberts, Fire Chief — Wilpen
