To the Editor:
I have lived in Latrobe now for approximately 45 years and can earnestly say I have tremendous pride in my city. Much has been done to improve the downtown, even though there will be some who disagree with me. But then, there will always be those who will be in discord. That’s just the way life is.
I cannot be more proud of the Latrobe Art Center, for example. Many people have contributed to its success. Yet, there seems to be that bunch of people who knock the downtown who have the audacity to make negative statements about the business district, who have yet to visit through its doors. The same goes for the Latrobe Farmers Market, as well.
Citizens have told me they have never visited the weekly event. So many people have joined forces to give residents something of a positive nature, and yet, it’s ignored? That really grates me.
Just the other day, a fellow came up to me on the street with a complaint. He stated he was walking on the path that paralleled Lincoln Avenue when he watched a couple’s beagle defecate on the pavement and the owners didn’t remove it from the surface. “They just kept walking,” he said.
I stated, “Why didn’t you say something?”
Which in turn he said, “I didn’t want to get into trouble.”
I felt pierced once again in my heart.
C’mon folks, we are all in this together. If you just depended on my pride, progress would not be made. But there have been many who have made their contributions. Do you want to stab them in the back, too?
I love Latrobe and will do my best to not only speak well of it but promote Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood as a place to not only draw visitors, but a community we all can lift high as “our hometown.”
Paul J. Volkmann
Latrobe
