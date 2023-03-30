Did you know these facts?
- Your property taxes pay for cyber charter schools.
- Your school district pays tuition for each student who attends a cyber charter. Thus, your property taxes support two school systems, the one you can see and a shadow district of cybers.
- For the fourth consecutive year, Pennsylvania school districts identify charter school costs as the primary pressure on budgets. Enrollment in cyber charters has leveled off. Yet Harrisburg’s mandated funding formula continues to increase tuition.
- 73% of districts say that raising property taxes is their most likely method for addressing budget pressures.
Cyber charter schools are not free, as the TV ad would have you believe. There is a direct line between them and increased property taxes.
At his town hall in Derry on March 14, state Sen. Joe Pittman indicated his awareness of this burden on school districts. As reported in the Latrobe Bulletin, he agreed that cyber charter tuition should not include amounts for cafeteria services and bussing, costs that cybers do not have. That single adjustment would allow school districts to retain significant dollars per student. Cybers would continue to operate, and parents would still have school choice.
I asked Sen. Pittman if he would bring legislation for such reform to the Senate floor for a vote. His answer: “I’d like to.”
His positive response to a decades-long problem is hopeful. Yet it is also disingenuous.
The Pennsylvania Senate operates with rules that allow a single majority leader or committee chair to squash legislation with strong citizen and bipartisan support. If Sen. Pittman, as the current majority leader, or a committee chair doesn’t want cyber charter funding reform, they can block the bill in committee and on the Senate floor. Operating rules that require committees and the chamber at large to vote on popular bipartisan legislation is the more productive solution. This is what citizens need to push for.
Until such time, we can urge Sen. Pittman to do more than hope for legislation that will allow school choice for parents while also stabilizing property taxes for all of us.
