  • Your property taxes pay for cyber charter schools.
  • Your school district pays tuition for each student who attends a cyber charter. Thus, your property taxes support two school systems, the one you can see and a shadow district of cybers.
  • For the fourth consecutive year, Pennsylvania school districts identify charter school costs as the primary pressure on budgets. Enrollment in cyber charters has leveled off. Yet Harrisburg’s mandated funding formula continues to increase tuition.
  • 73% of districts say that raising property taxes is their most likely method for addressing budget pressures.

