I struggle every single day to understand why people support Trump. This person sitting in the Oval Office has no shame. He degrades people based on race, sex, national origin. He pokes fun at those who stutter, whether in speech or in step; he’s a bully, name-calling as if we are grade schoolers at recess. If you’re a woman outside of his circle, you’re no one, even if you’re president of a successful company, a senator, an award-winning author or a housewife. If you’re a journalist, you’re a harbinger of fake news and hoaxes… unless, of course you agree with him on something and then, you’re a “tremendous person, a great journalist, beautiful!” If you’re a member of his staff, you’re a “tremendous human being”, until you disagree with him or speak out against him; then he either really doesn’t know you, or you’re just a nasty person who loves the Democrats. He holds himself out as a Christian, but to those Christians out there who support him, do you also support bullying, hate, discrimination, questionable moral character? Do you support someone who lies and deflects from the truth? Do you support racism, sexism? Do you support making fun of someone for their disability, whether mental or physical? Well, do you? Those behaviors are pretty much the opposite of what Jesus stood for. And to go stand in front of a church, holding up a Bible, the holiest of books, for a photo-op? Disgusting.
And the Democrats…wow! Those nasty Democrats who while holding hands with China caused the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the hoax promulgated by Trump. The Democrats and their evil Chinese counterparts ran willy-nilly through the country, touching and spitting on all the fruit and veggies at the grocery store, sneezing on the people waiting in line! And then… and then! The nasty Democrats and the evil Chinese hoarded all the TP! Seriously? COVID-19 has ravaged our country, killing more than one hundred thousand people, sickening more than 1,500,000 people! Trump told David Muir on his news show that the only reason that the government couldn’t provide PPE to the hospitals was because Obama left him with a bare cupboard! Really?? Even if that were the case, which anyone with a brain knows is not, Trump had three years to fill his cupboards with anything he wanted; instead of PPE, he filled his cupboards with lies, finger-pointing, bullying, racism, sexism, ignorance, hate, Diet Coke, maybe a little bleach and a big old pile of BS! His “beautiful” and “tremendous” response to this crisis is heartbreaking and our country will pay for his beautiful, tremendous response for many years to come. His ignorance is overwhelming; his lack of empathy is mind-boggling; his mental state is extremely dangerous.
And over the last week, with the peaceful and not-so peaceful protests, Trump tweets even more hate, inciting violence amongst and against those protesting, stoking the fire, poking the angry bear. When our country needs a leader, to bring people together, to unite, he fails in a “tremendous” way. Well, he is making good on the promises he made to build a wall; those who love one another, and those who hate; those who have sympathy and empathy, and those who mock and bully; those who strive to be our better selves, and those who think “I’m great”, no improvement necessary.
Please — go to Google, type in “An anguished question from a Trump supporter” and read this post; it’s chilling and honest, and quite sad in its truthfulness. I don’t know who wrote it, have no idea when or even where it generated from, but it deserves a few minutes of your time, whether you hate Trump with a passion or support him with unbridled glee.
Susan Sagan,
Latrobe
