To the Editor:
So, the voters can’t be trusted.
The poll workers can’t be trusted.
The voting machines can’t be trusted.
The media can’t be trusted.
Bill Barr can’t be trusted.
The guy in charge of election security can’t be trusted.
The lower courts can’t be trusted.
The appellate courts can’t be trusted.
The Supreme Court can’t be trusted.
But you CAN trust Donald Trump!
Roll that around in your head for about three minutes and realize how incredibly, mind-bogglingly stupid that sounds!
Of course, if you’re a cult member who doesn’t pay any attention to actual facts or reality, you just go along and blindly believe the false prophet’s every word over your own common sense!
Larry Rummel
New Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.