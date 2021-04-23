To the Editor:
I am writing in regard to the May 2021 primary election, wherein the voters of District 10-2-08 will elect a successor to Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady.
We need our next magistrate to have the education and experience to be able to understand the complex legal issues that face our community on a daily basis. Tamara Mahady, Esquire, is an attorney who has worked on every side of the courtroom and she is a lifelong resident of the Unity Township/Latrobe community. She has the legal background and hometown roots to be able to help our neighbors, small businesses, our local farmers and our children when they are faced with a legal dispute.
You may be wondering what a magisterial district judge does. This judge makes important decisions after hearing criminal violations, traffic citations, landlord-tenant disputes, property damage, truancy issues and cases of non-payment. This position is not an entry level job and it requires the skills of an experienced attorney in order to be able to make the important legal decisions that affect our community.
As an attorney, Tamara Mahady is automatically certified to be a magisterial district judge. Besides being certified to fulfill the role, Tamara Mahady has proven that she is vested in our community, as she has dedicated her professional and personal life to helping others through the practice of law. Tamara has served the public in criminal matters, working for both the prosecution and the defense. Tamara has also served the commonwealth, working as a civil attorney dealing in property, contract and traffic law. Tamara also works as a volunteer and advocates for children who are involved in the court system due to abuse and neglect.
Now, more than ever, our community needs a magisterial judge who is a trained and experienced attorney. Tamara Mahady has the legal education, skills and experience to handle all of the matters that come before a magisterial district judge. Tamara Mahady will be able to use her background to help our neighbors, business owners, farmers, property owners and children.
In order to ensure the safety and prosperity of our neighborhoods, we need to elect a certified candidate in this race, Tamara Mahady, as our next magisterial district judge.
Esther Ulery
Unity Township
