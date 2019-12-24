To the Editor:
Lights of Love is one of the most significant projects sponsored by the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS), because it allows us to reflect on our own lives and to acknowledge the people who have helped make us who we are, and to then remember the people who have passed and honor those with whom we can still spend time with a Lights of Love light.
Evidence that PEOPLE bring meaning to our lives is the more than 850 names that adorn the trees in the Main Floor Corridor of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and the 185 people who attended the 32nd annual Light Up Night in the Hospital Auditorium on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The evening was meaningful and memorable with participation by Rev. Ronald G. Durika who offered the invocation; Dr. Helen Burns, senior vice president and chief nursing officer, Excela Health, who offered remarks; Caryn Dettling, Cheryl Hull and Cecilia Long, who provided sounds of the season; and the Brian and Leaette Butz Family, who again donated this year’s outdoor tree and lights.
The evening included the Ceremony of Remembrance and Honor during which 12 candles were carried forward to represent the special people in our lives.
It culminated with the illumination of the outdoor Lights of Love tree which, along with the indoor trees and Honor Roll Book (names of all donors and the people they remembered and honored), will be on display until Jan. 8, 2020.
None of this would be possible without the support of many people in recent months: Gary Siegel, publisher, and Steve Kittey, editorial director, who frequently printed the Lights of Love donor form in the Latrobe Bulletin; local churches that publicized the project and local merchants who willingly displayed Lights of Love poster boards: Adams Memorial Library, Caldwell Library, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Latrobe Art Center, Studio 30 and Westmoreland Federal Savings, and the many Excela Health staff and Excela Latrobe Hospital administrators and staff who supported our efforts completely.
It has been a privilege to work with such kind and talented people.
All of you have touched our hearts. The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society, the Lights of Love Committee and I sincerely thank you for making Lights of Love a part of your holiday tradition, and we wish you and your loved ones.
Happy Holidays and peace and joy in 2020!
With gratitude and warmest regards,
Nancy McKinnon
Chair, Lights of Love Committee
President, Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society
