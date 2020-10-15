To the Editor:
When Trump came down with COVID, all the breaking news said things like “the world is shocked” that he got the virus, “leaders all over the world are stunned.” Really? Why is anyone shocked or stunned that the idiot got the virus? He has shunned the mask-wearing recommendations, even going so far as to mock people, such as Biden and the White House reporters, for wearing masks. He has shunned social distancing — look at the numbers in Westmoreland County since he came lumbering into town a few weeks ago, spreading his vile messages along with his germs, and encouraging his supporters, by example, to forget masks, forget social distancing, let’s show them how this rally is done! Our numbers went from single digits to numbers in the 40s approximately three weeks later. How awesome that all of you Trumpers followed your leader’s bad example and didn’t wear masks, didn’t keep six feet away, and therefore spread your germs all over the county. I’m sure the people who are now suffering from COVID, or the people who have lost their loved ones to COVID, are cursing your ignorance, and rightfully so.
Then dingbat Don Jr. goes on television to say, “If my dad can get it, anyone can.” Duh. I didn’t note the protective Superman shield around The Donald, but apparently there is one — it must be invisible. What a stupid thing to say. You mean, your father who shuns masks and social distancing and holds super-spreader events somehow, inexplicably, got the virus and you just can’t believe it! I guess he thinks because The Donald is protected by the Secret Service, that they have some magic wand that banishes the virus when it gets too close! The stupid apple apparently doesn’t fall far from the stupid tree.
Why not just wear a mask? You’re still pretty with it on. You’re still cool. You can still practice your freedom of speech. Customize it, make it yours, do whatever you want with it, so long as you PUT IT ON! You could save your own life, your mom’s life, your precious baby’s life. You could just save a life, and doesn’t that make it worth it?
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
