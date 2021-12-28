To the Editor:
I have this idea for an editorial cartoon:
Show a group of nurses wearing face masks, standing outside a hospital looking as the Lone Ranger and Tonto ride off on two horses with face masks on.
And the nurses say: ‘Who was those masked men? We would like to thank them.’
William S. Weiss
Latrobe
