To the Editor:
On May 18, vote for Mariah Fisher.
Mariah Fisher (D) is already effective as an elected official and now offers voters a real choice for Pennsylvania’s 59th District. Have you seen the beautiful new Diamond in Ligonier? Through Ligonier Borough Council, Mariah chaired the Parks & Rec committee that guided that project. In the past year, she has worked to build police-community relationships through Ligonier’s first ever National Night Out. And she is working to improve the community tennis court and playground area.
What would she do for you as Representative of the 59th District? She wants to bring better broadband service to our rural areas. She is already investigating this as a member of the Steering Committee for the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan, so she can hit the ground running. Like you, she wants to share this area’s natural beauty by increasing tourism, hopefully as a member of the House Tourism and Recreational Development Committee. Like you, she wants to assure that your vote will always be counted, whether cast in person or by mail.
Mariah Fisher understands what it means to serve the voters she represents. On May 18, I urge you to vote for someone who will work for you. Vote for Mariah.
Helen Sitler
Ligonier
