To the Editor:
So the Republicans voted to strip Liz Cheney of her position of power in the House. Of course, it was by secret vote, because our Republican politicians are a bunch of cowards. They’ve shown their true colors, once again. But what colors are those “true colors?” Is there a color for racism? For liars? What color is prejudice? And what is the color of hypocrisy? I’m guessing all those colors would be dark. Maybe the color of mud, which they’re standing knee deep in and, I hope, sinking fast. They ousted Cheney because she wouldn’t pucker up and kiss Trump’s rear end, like they do, but instead spoke the truth, that The Big Lie is, in fact, a big lie. They ousted her for exercising her First Amendment right of freedom of speech. When Trump was degrading people and countries right and left, and spewing his garbage all over the place, he claimed he was only exercising his First Amendment right, and the Republicans clapped and gave him an “atta boy.” Kevin McCarthy has his lips superglued to Trump’s rear — it’s a wonder he can even breathe. And of course, the person they want to replace Cheney with is, naturally, a Trump supporter.
You would think that the Republican politicians would want to get on with the business of the United States, instead of dragging themselves along by Trumps’ coattails, especially when HE LOST THE ELECTION! Their cries of election fraud and a rigged election are simply false. In fact, the only instances I have heard of fraud have been someone who fraudulently voted for Trump! The GOP underestimates the true hatred a lot of Americans have for Trump; for those who claim to love the guy, there are more that hate him — as shown at the polls. I’m sure many votes were not necessarily for Biden, but were simply votes against Trump. The fact that some states with Republican governors have passed new voter laws, most recently, the idiot in Florida, proves that they want to make it harder for minorities, the disabled or disenfranchised to get to the polls to vote, because those are the groups of people who voted against Trump and his trashy cohorts, and helped to bring a new president to the White House. Republican politicians don’t care about moving our country forward, they care about dividing the country, promoting racism, prejudice and their own culture of all that is ugly in our country. They have their own agenda, which aligns with Trump’s agenda, meant only to further their wealth and power. Their pride in how Trump managed the country over the past four years is shameful; in truth, his “leadership” was a disaster and a travesty, especially when it comes to his role in the deaths of almost 600,000 beautiful souls in the past year. Bless Liz Cheney for having the guts to stand up to the GOP and Trump and call him what he is.
I’ve seen signs that say “Trump 2024” and ones that claim that he’s still the president. Get real, people. Get a life. Get medicine if need be to stop the crazy! I predict that he’s going to try to raise as much money as he can on the basis of a 2024 bid for election, and at the last minute, he’s going to bow out and make a run for it with the money he’s lined his pockets with. Because he’s a disgusting creep used to taking advantage of people.
I recently saw a banner on the side of someone’s house that sums up the 2020 election in simple perfection: “Trump Lost LOL.” Awesome!
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
