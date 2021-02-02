To the Editor:
I was dismayed recently to find out that two local school districts’ staff are getting or have already gotten COVID-19 vaccines. My husband (a senior citizen) can’t get his vaccination scheduled or even get on a waitlist. The clout of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) is able to get pharmacies to vaccinate their staff (which are 1B and not even eligible yet according to the guidelines). Where are the seniors’ advocates?
Seniors have been self quarantining and sacrificing being with family and friends. These seniors have paid taxes for decades supporting these very school districts. Where is the fairness?
Seniors are more likely to have severe health complications and death due to COVID-19. We need to vaccinate the most vulnerable first!
Amy Jo Falbo
Latrobe
