To the Editor:
I woke up at 2 a.m. and remembered… It’s Election Day! My first thought was no more ads! I’ve practically worn out the mute button on the remote trying to shut out the noise. Just think if the candidates had donated just a small portion of the hundreds of billions of dollars they wasted on ads filled with lies, mistruths, mud-slinging and misleading information, and fed the hungry, clothed the poor, sheltered the homeless. Now that’s an America I could be proud of!
In the wee hours of the morning, I found myself wondering if the civil unrest will turn into uncivil protests; if at the end of it all, will people be injured or dead, businesses vandalized, homes burned to the ground? Will the hate be compounded because “your guy” didn’t get in? Will there be any path to peace during the next several months? I’m guessing there won’t be; how can there be, when there is so much hate in the world?
One thing is for certain, you have, on this election day, made American history. If you voted, you chose the persons, from the highest office of the land down to the local levels, whom you think are the best for the job, whom you hope can move America forward, not just for the next four years, but for generations to come. If you didn’t vote, you still made American history; you had the chance to make your voice heard, but didn’t take advantage of it. Maybe you wore the tee shirt, put the sign in your yard; you talked the talk, but failed to walk the walk… to the polls, to the post office, to the drop box. Hopefully, in four more years, your outlook will have changed and you will want to participate in your future, and that of your children and grandchildren.
Americans fight for what they want, what they need, what they think is right. That won’t change no matter who is president, because it’s the core of who we are. “America, America, God shed His grace on thee”. We’re going to need grace, love, understanding and compassion during the next several months. We have no choice right now but to hunker down and wait it out! The election’s over but unfortunately, the drama isn’t.
Susan Sagan,
Latrobe
