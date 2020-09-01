To the Editor:
To my Democratic friends, isn’t it time we all get serious about the coming election? If we don’t get it right, America as we know it will cease to exist. It is incumbent on each and every one of us to arm ourselves with the facts and the truth and cast our ballot accordingly. A voter who chooses his candidate based on his personal dislike for the opposition does himself, his family, friends and the nation a great disservice. It is a cowardly and mindless way of exercising a precious right. On the other hand, if you feel your candidate and his party’s philosophy of governing will create the kind of America you desire for your children and grandchildren then it is not only your duty, but your responsibility to vote for that candidate. Since each candidate has a public record and his party’s governing philosophy is a matter of public record, we should all be able, with a little honest thought, to make a well-informed and intelligent decision regarding this most important matter.
Vice president Joe Biden has been in Washington 50 years, accomplishments, zero! His proposals for our nation: End fracking with the goal of eliminating the fossil fuel industry. Raising taxes to the tune of $3 trillion, gutting and the eventual elimination of your Second Amendment rights. Government takeover of the nation’s healthcare system. Open borders, citizenship for 20 million illegals and government-financed abortions on demand. This list only scratches the surface, however, it is the starter list of the Marxist, Socialist plan of the puppeteers who are pulling Joe’s strings.
President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been in Washington just over three years, if you are not aware of his outstanding accomplishments (the most of any president in such a short period of time) then you get your information from the wrong sources. Do you ever notice Mr. Trump is always positive and upbeat, for this he is constantly criticized by the “fake news.” Currently, Mr. Trump speaks positively about the pandemic, he delivers a message of hope and proclaims America will win this battle. The “fake news” reports he doesn’t give a damn about people’s lives. President Trump believes all life is a gift from God and he will defend such with all of his authority and he will not infringe on your right to bear arms.
Let me close with a question. Would you really be concerned if the fireman who was about to rescue you from certain death was a sexist, racist, homophobic, xenophobe? I don’t think so. Me either. We need Trump to rescue us all.
Rudolph Puchan
Latrobe
