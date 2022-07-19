To the Editor:
The recent AP story about traffic deaths, the federal infrastructure law, Philadelphia, and Pennsylvania, really missed the mark. PennDOT has said that the past decade has been the safest in history. Despite this, the state has been inflicting poor engineering and predatory ticketing upon us, which causes problems. The sources for quotes included people inside the revenue stream and car-haters.
One official mentioned speed cameras, so let’s look at automated enforcement in Pennsylvania. In Bensalem, the state voided a mountain of erroneous speed camera tickets and warnings. In Philadelphia, red-light cameras led to increased crashes, cameras that were 3% accurate, an FBI investigation, and whistleblowers. Sounds like a failure to me. In order to enact camera laws in Pennsylvania, there was little to no public notice for comments.
Ignored are engineering improvements like 85th percentile speed limits, longer yellow lights, and limited stop sign use. There is too much money in ticketing people to correct any problems. Sadly, you may not be able to comply with the law in some situations, and that is how all this is profitable. Ever see an absurd speed limit, short yellow light, or a school bus that has a super-short flashing yellow? How about a school bus on a busy arterial route that you cannot see?
So the state, municipalities, and schools put in red-light cameras, speed cameras, and stop-arm cameras for problems they actually caused. Now they want municipal police radar and other undesirable things too.
Time to contact your state officials.
James Sikorski Jr.
PA Advocate National Motorists Association
Wapwallopen
To the Editor:
When was the last time you recall a pregnancy occurring with only one person involved? I thought so!
Consider how many less women would resort to an abortion if they had adequate financing available to carry the pregnancy to term and the years beyond. Which part of the U.S. Constitution states that only the pregnant woman has responsibility to pay for the pregnancy and lifelong cost of any resultant child?
Now that we can depend upon DNA testing to accurately identify the father in any pregnancy, there is no impediment to mandatory testing of males to place paternity. Once this is done, the responsible male should be required, by comprehensive national and state legislation, to provide financially for the pregnancy he caused and future needs of education, healthcare, etc.
Currently, legislation from Republicans focuses only on the female half of the pregnancy with draconian measures to punish them. It may seem a small matter, but male use of contraception would preclude numerous unintended pregnancies and thus no need for an abortion. Being required to be financially responsible for his actions would be a powerful incentive to any male who allows something other than his brain to CONTROL HIS ACTIONS. Think before you link is what any real man would do.
Republicans, it is your turn to promote and pass legislation to rectify your years of assault on women. VOTERS AWAKE, it is up to you to finally assert your power by whom you elect, to place the financial burden of pregnancy equally on the male component.
James F. Suda
Delaware
