To the Editor,

My thoughts on the Presidential Debate:

Oh say can we see with today’s early light

How insane Trump is after a disastrous night

His broad strokes with his lies, his bullying huff

Have many of us saying “Enough is enough!”

When Biden stood up and called him a liar

It truly set Trump’s orange face afire!

But a liar he is and a liar he’ll stay

Way beyond this year’s Election Day.

As people lay dying, uncomforted and alone

Trump promises a vaccine as a yummy bone

But too many are sick, too many have died

Because he downplayed it, because he lied.

His call for his “Proud Boys” to “stand back and stand-by”

Is a whistle to his hooded pals to hold their war cry

But he can’t condemn them, those buddies of his

Because he’s just like them, it’s just better hid.

Trump’s called for his people to go to the polls

Not to vote, but to simply act as his trolls

But don’t be afraid of their threats and their banter

In the end, those people simply don’t matter.

Go to the polls and proudly stand

With your hand on your heart and your heart in your hand

Put Trump on the edge of a cliff and shove

As you vote for honesty, health, fairness and love.

Susan Sagan

Latrobe PA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.