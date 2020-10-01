To the Editor,
My thoughts on the Presidential Debate:
Oh say can we see with today’s early light
How insane Trump is after a disastrous night
His broad strokes with his lies, his bullying huff
Have many of us saying “Enough is enough!”
When Biden stood up and called him a liar
It truly set Trump’s orange face afire!
But a liar he is and a liar he’ll stay
Way beyond this year’s Election Day.
As people lay dying, uncomforted and alone
Trump promises a vaccine as a yummy bone
But too many are sick, too many have died
Because he downplayed it, because he lied.
His call for his “Proud Boys” to “stand back and stand-by”
Is a whistle to his hooded pals to hold their war cry
But he can’t condemn them, those buddies of his
Because he’s just like them, it’s just better hid.
Trump’s called for his people to go to the polls
Not to vote, but to simply act as his trolls
But don’t be afraid of their threats and their banter
In the end, those people simply don’t matter.
Go to the polls and proudly stand
With your hand on your heart and your heart in your hand
Put Trump on the edge of a cliff and shove
As you vote for honesty, health, fairness and love.
Susan Sagan
Latrobe PA
