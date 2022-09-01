To the Editor:
Broken state government blocks public school funding reform.
Is Harrisburg working for us, our kids and their schools? Do our state legislators put voters, kids and families first, or the interests of their political parties? Are ALL of Pennsylvania’s schools—both traditional and charter schools—funded fairly?
As a former librarian/educator, now retired near Ligonier, I was distressed to read the Latrobe Bulletin’s story on how outdated methods for school funding harm both Ligonier Valley students and local taxpayers. Over the past 10 years, the school districts of the Ligonier Valley, Greater Latrobe, and the Derry Area sent millions in state-mandated payments to charter schools, using a widely criticized school funding model. While the goal of school choice is laudable, the current funding model is a huge budget pressure for local public schools, with costs passed along to taxpayers in the form of local property taxes.
Harsh criticism of the school funding model has been statewide. The Pennsylvania School Boards Association reports that the current funding formulas, dating from 1997, are no longer fair for traditional public schools, rural or urban. According to a guest editorial in the Latrobe Bulletin, 85% of Pennsylvania’s elected school boards—representing millions of Pennsylvanians of all political persuasions—have adopted formal resolutions calling for reform.
But calls for reform have been ignored in Harrisburg. Over the years, many bills have been introduced, gained bipartisan support from legislators, and then died. One current bill (HB272) has 75 co-sponsors. Why can’t the General Assembly get school funding reform over the finish line?
One reason is our General Assembly’s procedural rules, which allow a few majority leaders to strictly control what bills get discussed and voted upon. The outcome? Much legislation — even legislation with strong bipartisan support — goes nowhere. For more information on this dysfunction, visit FixHarrisburg.com.
We can help end the stalemate. Contact Westmoreland’s Sen. Kim Ward, who is also the Senate majority leader, and tell her two things: (1) bills with bipartisan support should get a vote and (2) the General Assembly must fund ALL Pennsylvania schools fairly. We need her help to get school funding reform across the finish line.
Karen Calhoun
Jenner Township
