To the Editor:
An article by the Associated Press on the new COVID-19 rescue package says that Trump is dropping his payroll tax cut because of Democratic opposition. He is quoted as saying, “The Democrats have stated strongly that they won’t approve a Payroll Tax Cut (too bad!). It would be great for workers.” Since when has he been so agreeable? Could he be doing this to pit the workers against the Democrats?
Let’s think about how great this would be for the workers (sarcastic). This tax cut would be a reduction in the amount you would pay on Social Security and possibly Medicare. For years we have been told that these programs are in danger of failing because of cash flow. So does it make sense to cut the flow of cash to them? Yes, it could make sense to the Republicans in Congress who for years have been attempting to alter or cut these benefits. They call them entitlements. They are not. They are paid for by us. So who loses in the end but the workers who the liar in the White House is trying to scam? If he truly wanted to help the workers, he would give them a tax cut like he gave to all his wealthy campaign contributors.
The liar is always bad-mouthing the Democrats. When there is legislation to benefit workers it almost always is approved by Democrats and opposed by Republicans. So why some of you working people lower yourselves to be part of this disgusting liar’s base is unbelievable.
Ronald Menzie
Derry Township
