To the Editor:
As the country sees the number of COVID cases and deaths rising every single day, Trump re-tweeted a video of Dr. Stella Immanuel, in which she touts hydroxychloroquine as the cure for COVID, and concludes that masks are not necessary. Trump took hydroxychloroquine in the early spring, even though he wasn’t sick, as a “precaution.” Trump claimed the video is a “must watch.” Dr. Immanuel has also made claims about such things as alien DNA, and the physical effects of having sex with witches and demons in your dreams. Alrightie then. She alleges that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious…oh no, what about Trump’s photo-op with the Bible? Maybe Dr. Immanuel will lend him one of her comic books to hold up for the next photo-op! Although, she does have a point when she claims that the government is in part run by “reptilians” and other aliens, rather than humans. Yes, I could name quite a few Republicans, oops — I mean reptilians — holding government positions. When her video was taken down by Facebook and Twitter, she responded by claiming that Jesus Christ would destroy Facebook’s servers if her videos weren’t restored. Ouch. Maybe Trump will add Dr. Immanuel to the rest of the loonies on his WH staff, and they can schedule fieldtrips to Crazy Town when the kiddies are back in school.
Well, with doctors like Immanuel, who needs a professional like Dr. Fauci? He might as well just apply for a bat boy position for the MLB; although, thankfully, he’s a much better scientist and doctor than he is a pitcher. Trump claims that Dr. Fauci is lying to us about COVID, and science, and misleading the country. When in reality, Dr. Fauci tells us straight up what’s going on, where the country is headed, what we need to do to slow down the spread of the virus. His message has been consistent; wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, etc. Trump’s message will change an hour from now, although he is consistent in his ramblings and lies about how the virus will just go away. He’s jealous of Dr. Fauci, and now he’s really mad, because they’ve made a collector card of Dr. Fauci after his opening pitch in the MLB! Be careful, Dr. Fauci; Big Boy’s mad and he’s gonna push you down in the lunchroom and steal your sandwich to teach you a lesson!
And no one’s said, in Trump’s push to open schools even in disease-ridden states like California and Florida, where is his son attending school this fall? And his grandchildren? Are they heading back to school, or are they being tutored at home, so as not to expose the little darlings to COVID? If so, then Trump should just shut up and leave the decision regarding education of all the rest of the country’s little darlings to their parents. And for the governors of states who threaten the withholding of funding if schools don’t open in the fall, such as is being kicked around in Texas, for example, those states should be kicking those governors to the curb. They obviously care, as does Trump, more about the economy than the children, the teachers and all the rest of those who care for our children while they’re in school. I agree that children need the interaction with other children, with teachers; however, not at the risk of lives. I don’t envy the school districts, the teachers and supportive staff in coming up with a safe solution to returning the kids to school. But, this is a temporary reality right now and if we take care, like the professionals are asking us to do, things will get better.
Trump said in a news conference that “nobody likes me” and “It can only be my personality.” Well, no; it can be a lot more than your personality… and it is. It’s your general disregard for empathy; kindness; respect; dignity. It’s your lack of class, knowledge, professionalism and the ability to tell the truth. It’s just… you!
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.