To The Editor:
Open letter to Chairman Resenic and Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors,
I’m writing this letter in an open and public format because the supervisors have rendered the traditional approach of submitting a letter to the supervisors meaningless – I tried that and it was literally ignored.
That, however, isn’t the point of this letter. It’s time to suspend or simply dissolve the recreation board. The recreation board’s stated purpose is to advise and make recommendations to the supervisors. Every recommendation made this year has been ignored, dismissed or otherwise disregarded.
At the supervisors’ request, the recreation board voted seven to zero, to not proceed with a pool at Ligonier Beach. Several engineering reports later, and more to come, the supervisors are still considering a pool.
The agenda for the Oct. 11 supervisors’ meeting included residency requirements for recreation board members. The recreation board discussed this issue and formally backed the suggestion (via the township manager) in my letter that recreation board members should reside within the Ligonier Valley School District versus Ligonier Township. When that agenda item came up, a motion was made for “township residence,” seconded, and approved with no discussion, nor even an acknowledgement, of the recreation board’s suggestion or my letter.
The supervisors tasked the recreation board to provide recommendations for the two vacancies. Again, a majority of supervisors voted contrary to the recreation board’s recommendation.
After the supervisors’ meeting commenced, the recreation board chairperson received a text from Ken Vallino to withdraw his name for consideration. When the agenda item for filling the vacancies was reached, the recreation board chairperson stood to offer the update. Chairman Resenic immediately, and with much hostility, literally shouted her down without allowing her to speak. He then made a motion, which was approved, to appoint the only applicant not recommended by the recreation board and who had just rescinded his interest.
It is clear that, in the view of a majority of supervisors, the recreation board is not serving its stated purpose. Until that view changes, having a recreation board is of no use.
Respectfully,
Wade Stoner
Ligonier Township Recreation Board Member
