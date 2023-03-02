To The Editor:
After watching the State of the Union address, I just couldn’t get an image out of my head. It was Mr. T from “The A-Team” saying, “I pity the fool!”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To The Editor:
After watching the State of the Union address, I just couldn’t get an image out of my head. It was Mr. T from “The A-Team” saying, “I pity the fool!”
I pity the fool or fools who think we can stand back and let President Biden “finish the job,” as he said. We don’t need to finish the job, as he has finished a good portion of the American public.
His tale of inflation decreasing is just that, a fairy tale. He obviously has not put gas in his garaged Corvette lately or been to the store for his ice cream.
He touted the grandeur of all these infrastructure jobs that are in our future, but we can’t even get folks to go out and work at great-paying jobs with perks now.
Thank God for the child tax credit. I’m guessing he thinks childless adults deserve no tax credit, because we can hoard all of our money for ourselves. Maybe we can all jump on Air Force One and go to the Super Bowl with Jill, since America likely pays for her travel that Hunter and her grandchildren attend at our expense.
We can all be electrified with these EV charging stations — I sure hope they come with Wi-Fi. As you sit and get plugged in, you can wait for thieves and shootings and car jackings.
Hip, hip, hooray for the delusional fools in this administration. All they are without is Mr. T’s extreme jewelry at the finish line.
Cheryl Koloshinsky
Latrobe
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.