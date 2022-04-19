To the Editor:
I would like to thank Chief Piantine and all the volunteer firefighters from Bradenville, Latrobe, Youngstown Whitney, Lloydsville, Ligonier Hose Co. 1, Pleasant Unity, Derry, Dry Ridge and Crabtree. You were so compassionate and caring to me and for my home during the fire on Monday night, April 11, at Spring Crest Circle. I do not know everyone’s name, but I would love to be able to thank each of you personally. I can only thank you in my prayers for what you did and for your continued care. I will always hold a special feeling in my heart for the fire departments and everyone who gave me such support.
Shirley Canterna
Latrobe
