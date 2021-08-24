To the Editor:
Congratulations go out to the Great American Banana Split Celebration committee, who topped the ice cream favorite with perfect organization, a wonderful day of relaxation and a day one will long remember at its new location in Legion-Keener Park.
After visiting the park Saturday, I can only wish that next year will draw more vendors, visitors from throughout the country and children getting a lick of this tasty desert that was invented here in Latrobe.
Again, congratulation to the 2021 committee!
Paul J. Volkmann
Latrobe
