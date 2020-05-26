To the Editor:
As a parent of a 2020 Derry Area High School senior, I am writing to express my gratitude for everything that our community members, teachers, and other staff have been doing to make the Class of 2020 have memorable and fun experiences despite the pandemic. A special shout out to Mary Chemski and Sean Kemmerer for raising the funds to provide lawn signs with the senior portraits, bagged lunches, and the decorations for the parade. I am sure that Gwen Kozar, Cheryl Benson, and the cafeteria staff prepared those meals with love, as they included some of the students’ favorites.
The senior parade was heartwarming and emotional on many levels. Seeing this year’s graduates “together” again knowing they will not be marching in the usual style to receive their diplomas brought tears to my eyes. It was wonderful to experience a community event which we all yearn for in these times of isolation.
Thank you Jeff Kelly, David McCleary, and the IT department for doing a lovely job with the virtual awards ceremony. I am sure the planning and implementing of these special events required so much of everyone’s time and efforts. We look forward to “drive up diploma day” this week, and the upcoming virtual baccalaureate/commencement ceremonies.
Once again, many thanks to all of you who contributed to these events. It is uplifting to have such awesome people in this community that care to provide Derry Area’s Class of 2020 with such happy and unique memories.
Sincerely,
Mary Kott,
Derry Township
