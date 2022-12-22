To The Editor:
I’m writing to thank you for your coverage of the death of longtime labor union leader and great American Paul Schrade in your Nov. 11 edition of the Bulletin. None of the other media said anything about it.
December 22, 2022
Mr. Schrade was present in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in June 1968 in the crowd of supporters who were greeting Sen. Robert F. Kennedy following his victory in the California presidential primary. He was one of five other people who were shot during the RFK assassination. Fortunately, they survived. Mr. Schrade was the closest witness to the shootings.
When Bobby Kennedy was lying on the floor dying from his wounds he was heard to have said — according to those who were attending to him — “Is everybody okay?” These were apparently his final words.
All through the years, Mr. Schrade had maintained — and I quote — “Sirhan was not the shooter of my friend Robert Kennedy.” I believe he was correct. Now Mr. Schrade and his friend are together again, along with their humanity and integrity. May they rest in peace.
Tom Pevarnik
Latrobe
