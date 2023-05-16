It is rare that impartial information regarding the individual contributions of a board to local governance are publicly available. On May 9, Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors performed this duty for us. (Latrobe Bulletin, May 11).
A $100,000 grant from the DCNR, jointly awarded to the township and the FOLB, a local foundation that raised money and submitted the application, to fund a feasibility study to reconstruct of one of the townships’ major historic venues, Ligonier Beach, provides the platform for this discussion. Although the DCNR award directly addresses the current Joint Comprehensive Plan, 3 of 5 the supervisors were strongly against it. (A simple majority is sufficient to carry the vote). They argued the award would pose too much responsibility. Illogically, they rejected a MOU (memorandum of understanding) written by the FOLB and the DCNR, clarifying shared responsibilities; the board wanted total control. They voted to return the award (all had approved the application prior to submission). This action is unheard of in a world where making changes like these must be financed by donations and/or highly competitive government grants. Do they not know any better? The DCNR sent a representative to better understand the issue and to clarify DCNR rules. After a closed meeting on May 3, they agreed to accept the award, but still no agreement to share responsibilities.
Discussion of this last item is also relevant. Presented by the current chair (one of the three), a right to know request had been solicited by a second member for work performed by a fifth supervisor, John Beaufort, who had served as the previous chair. Mr. Beaufort was accused of acting inappropriately by avoiding competitive bidding. Ample support he had not violated any laws was presented by the 4th supervisor, Stephanie Verna. The issue clearly has no merit. So why was this discussed in a public meeting four days before an election with Mr. Beaufort on the ballot for re-election?
Together, this dialogue demonstrates insufficient understanding of governance by some members, and a foreboding sign that the primary directive of the one in charge is simple control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.