To the Editor:
Spring is in the air! I’m kidding of course. We live in western Pennsylvania. I’m pretty sure it snowed a few days ago, but you know the saying: “April showers bring May … flurries?”
What IS in the air here in the Derry Area is change. Next week, we as a community have what may be one of the most pivotal primary elections in the long and storied history of Derry. We have an unprecedented number of people seeking elected office. We have a record number of folks willing to step up and serve our community.
Make no mistake, these people are running for office to make the Derry Area a better place. Most of these local offices are volunteer positions. That’s right — we do this for little or no pay whatsoever. Win or lose, please thank everybody you see on the ballot next week for being willing to serve. I think it is important to remind the community of that fact every so often. Who knows? It might stop a few angry comments on social media ... but probably not.
I moved to Derry back in 2018 and immediately fell in love with the area. Maybe not the lack of reliable internet, or the fact that I’m used to being able to order food at 2 a.m. or find sushi within a 15-mile radius — but the people here are the salt of the earth. I ran for the Derry Area School Board two years ago because I saw an opportunity to bring some of my experiences and ideas to a group that has not traditionally had a lot of “change” within its ranks.
And that’s fine. Change can be scary. Change can be hard. Change can be stressful. But also, change can be necessary. I think that is really what this election is going to be about. Do you want things to change? Are you happy with the way things have been going in Derry over the last few years? The last 10 years? Longer? Do you think some new ideas might make things better? Are you happy with the people who have been running things? Do you think somebody else could be an improvement?
From what people have told me, there has never been this much attention given here to a local off-year election. Most of these positions have traditionally only had one candidate running unopposed and sometimes, we don’t even have enough people willing to run to fill all of the elected offices. Not this year — this year is different. This year is a change.
Can you feel it?
Sean M. Kemmerer
New Alexandria
Kemmerer is an elected school board director for the Derry Area School District and is the president/founder of the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.