To the Editor:
Hello, Latrobe.
Is there room for me at home? Is my family welcome? But, the people that care for me, love me, influence me and teach me do not go by names like Mike or Bob or Jen.
Leaving Latrobe some 20 years ago, left me with many opportunities to boast about my hometown. I would often brag about how smart, fun and caring everyone was. I was so proud of Latrobe. The Latrobe I know is blind... blind of race, religion, sexual orientation and socioeconomic status. We were innocently raised in likeness. Judgement was nonexistent and bias was never a thought. I attributed this sterile mentality to my wonderful hometown, and it led me to a life full of culture and experiences. The people I met cared for me and made my world infinitely better.
It was you, my Latrobe family, right? Please tell me "my Latrobe" was not just a dream.
My Latrobe is kind, supportive, strong and smart, self-assured, open, honest, selfless and fun. My Latrobe has no room for hate and doesn’t care where you kneel.
So, their names are not Mary or Jim or Tony. Their names are Arzoo, Serkan, Yami, Meena, Ebba, Vivek, Nilay, Kimball, Rosanna, Uwe, Ibo, Vikas, Rushir, Ozgur, Rubin, Yoshi, Dilek, Wujian, Larrisa, Bernardo, Mickie, Satya, Sunil, Ramesh, Julian, Rishi, Pinar, Ketan, Abizar, Mostafiz, Deep, Florin, Kal, and many more.
This is my family. Will you welcome us home? Show me this November that we are welcome.
Love,
Nikki Vasco
Charlotte, N.C.
