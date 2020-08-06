To the Editor:
Now that the Democrat Party has openly admitted to being the Socialist Party, its time to look its legacy. Democrats have totally controlled most of America’s big cities for the past six or seven decades, and in the process they have taken over the education systems, the judicial systems, business and industrial regulations, and even the media in those areas.
Almost all of what they have “accomplished” under their control has been destructive. They chased out the industrial base, they ruined the schools, made the judicial system pro-criminal and they trapped African Americans into a life of government dependency, thus replacing the cotton plantation with the government plantation. Their modus operendi has been to infiltrate, dominate, then destroy.
In Democrat-controlled cities, it is now OK to burn churches, but not to attend church. It is OK to destroy small businesses, but not to open or work in a small business. And its OK to kill cops or each other, but not to stop rioters and looters from destroying private citizens’ lives and dreams.
The great messiah, Obama, started the war on cops by calling the police racists on at least three occasions and refusing to prosecute crimes against the police. He encouraged unlimited, out of control illegal immigration by handcuffing our border controls and he forced our industries to outsource our jobs to China, i.e., 97% of our pharmaceuticals are now made there. He also destroyed millions of very good jobs by changing the country's labor laws to require employers to provide full-time benefits to part-time employees by changing the definition of “part-time." Employers could not afford the costs, so had to eliminate many of those jobs, or use robots.
Ask yourself, would you move your family to any big city, even the city of Pittsburgh, send your kids to the failed inner city schools, put up with the out-of-control crime, the lousy streets, the constant corruption, and pay three or four times more in property taxes than you now pay? That is what the Democrat party has done in its 60 or 70 years of city control, and that’s what they want to do to the rest of the country.
President Trump is fighting against these failed Democrat policies, and the Dems are screaming like any cornered rodent and their media allies cooperate with incessant denigration of Mr. Trump and his supporters.
Remember this information next November.
Sincerely,
Bob Jacobs,
Unity Township
