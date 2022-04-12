To the Editor:
After reading your article from Spotlight PA on gerrymandering and the political battle between Republicans and Democrats to have control and the state Senate and state House and Representatives of congress. There is no one happy with the outcome in this fight. The only answer is a commission made up of three Republicans, three Democrats, and three Independents. It is the only way to make a fair outcome for the voters. The three Independents could come from one of the smaller parties to even them out. This wouldn’t make anybody happy; but it would be the only way to stop this war of the parties.
William S. Weiss
Latrobe
