To The Editor,

Who do you trust? I’m not thinking of political leaders. I’m referring to people. What matters is whether they put their beliefs above evidence. Do they put Tribe above Truth? If they are unwilling to look at, or hear, evidence, then the answer is beware. We all choose what we believe. But if we are unwilling to put evidence above ourselves, we can’t even trust ourselves. We’re all tempted to do it. You know who I am talking about because we are related to them. They are our friends and neighbors. They are nice people.

