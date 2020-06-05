To the Editor:
I, like Susan Sagan, struggle to understand how anyone can support our Liar In Chief. Susan said it all. It is out there staring us in the face every day.
I do understand his support by the racist white supremacists, but do not understand the support of decent people. Trump is everything that a decent person would not want to be, so I am completely baffled by the support that he gets from decent people. Or are they truly decent people?
Ronald Menzie
Derry Township
