To the Editor:
As we approach what normally would have been Fort Ligonier Days weekend, we are thinking about one small element of the celebration that you can help bring to life: the Ligonier Valley Fire Companies boot collection made just before the parade Saturday morning.
If you’ve been to a parade, you know how it works. The polka wagon makes its way down Main Street flanked by scores of local volunteer firefighters seeking cash donations. Along the way wallets and pocketbooks open up and a handful of bills make their way into the hands of grandchildren and sons and daughters. From there, they make their way to the boots carried by the firefighters and the procession moves on with smiles and “thank yous” exchanged by all the participants.
In the end, the funds collected are divided among our four local fire companies: Ligonier, Waterford, Wilpen and Darlington. It’s not a great fortune but every bit helps. And now we have this year. No Fort Ligonier Days. No Saturday parade. No polka wagon flanked by firefighters. Still, you can help carry on the tradition with a small donation made to Ligonier Valley Fire Companies and sent to P.O. Box FIRE, Ligonier, PA 15658. Please mark “Parade” on the envelope. (You can also find Ligonier Valley Fire Companies registered at the Paypal Giving Fund at Paypal.com, if that is your pleasure.)
The volunteers will still give thanks when they receive your donation and you can smile because you did a good thing. If the grandkids or sons and daughters are around to help take the envelope to the mailbox, they can play their part in the tradition, too. And we will all hope for better days ahead next year.
Thank you,
Lyle E. Boyd, president, Waterford volunteer
Robert W. McDowell, vice president, Darlington volunteer
Maria R. Horner, secretary, Wilpen volunteer
Peter M. Fitzner, treasurer, Ligonier volunteer
