To the Editor:
What a great community we live in here in the Ligonier Valley. Last week, as president of the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches, I was notified that Ligonier Country Club was planning on doing a barbecue dinner as take-out for the community. The dinner for two persons cost $20 but Ligonier Country Club was planning to donate $5 from each dinner to the Ligonier Food Pantry.
This information went out to the community last Thursday and by Friday afternoon, the Country Club had to stop taking orders as they were sold out! I was astonished that they sold out that quickly and even prior to Saturday. I am certain there were a lot of people that tried to order later on Friday and/or Saturday morning and received their message of being sold out.
The Ligonier Country Club did a fantastic job with this fund raiser for the Ligonier Food Pantry and are donating $1,150 from their event. This amount will definitely help the food pantry to continue servicing the many families in the Ligonier area who depend on the pantry for their supply of food for the month.
On Saturday, we serviced 120 families with the box of food along with meat, potatoes, eggs and bread. The recipients lined up at Holy Trinity Church and with the Ligonier Fire Company directing traffic they were able to smoothly move along the line with their trunk open. Many volunteers loaded their vehicles and away they drove.
A great big thank you to Bill Elliott, the manager at Ligonier Country Club, for overseeing this great fundraiser for the Ligonier Food Pantry. Thank you Bill! And thank you to the volunteers and firemen who helped with the food distribution. Without you we would not be able to provide the families in the Ligonier area with their food supply for the month.
Janet Riordan
President, Ligonier Valley
Association of Churches
