To the Editor,
I have a few comments to make in reference to the Latrobe Bulletin’s Dec. 24-25, 2019, article about holiday décor being on Latrobe council’s list at their final work session of 2019.
A month ago, my siblings, their spouses, nieces, nephews and grandchildren decorated a Christmas tree on Ligonier Street in memory of my parents.
We had the best time listening to Christmas carols and polkas while singing, laughing and crying. That was our family’s contribution to help decorate the city.
However, that happiness was short-lived, because someone had stolen, and vandalized decorations that we put on the tree along with other sponsored trees up and down the streets.
We cannot put the “Christmas feel” back into Latrobe if we have people who are going to take it away, as they did to us, and many other families and businesses.
Fred Stynchula
New Alexandria
