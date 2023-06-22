A federal grand jury composed of citizens of South Florida just handed up a criminal indictment of the miscreant Trump which includes 37 felony counts related to his unlawful possession, failure to safeguard, possible transmission to unauthorized parties, of numerous highly classified documents he removed from secure government locations after his term in office ended. As a U.S. Air Force employee, years ago I was assigned responsibility for several safes of classified material, a weighty burden on a young man, this during the Cuban Missile Crisis. I and my fellow workers viewed it as a sacred duty to protect this classified information. Anyone who would place our national defense and our troops in jeopardy I feel deserves whatever consequences our national security laws provide.
Please take note of our booming economy, low unemployment rate, millions being funneled into local areas to rebuild and start new infrastructure, trillions of national debt being cut (Trump increased it by 40%), policies being promoted to safeguard and increase our right to vote without interference from foreign or domestic anti-American parties, efforts to get society in general to realize that opposing views are no excuse for violence ever (your right to your view does not make you right). My view is that we should not ban books but should ban AR-15s and other weapons of war. Amendment 2 to the U.S. Constitution states that arms should be “well regulated.” What type of person will agree that having their grandchildren decapitated by an AR bullet is acceptable?
Justice Thomas of the Supreme Court should retire ASAP. He has ruled in cases where he and his wife had ties to/got money from the company at suit. I hereby volunteer to work on any committee set up to develop a code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court, which is “the only federal court without one.” In addition the court should be expanded to 13 members ASAP to include more people who have real life experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.