A federal grand jury composed of citizens of South Florida just handed up a criminal indictment of the miscreant Trump which includes 37 felony counts related to his unlawful possession, failure to safeguard, possible transmission to unauthorized parties, of numerous highly classified documents he removed from secure government locations after his term in office ended. As a U.S. Air Force employee, years ago I was assigned responsibility for several safes of classified material, a weighty burden on a young man, this during the Cuban Missile Crisis. I and my fellow workers viewed it as a sacred duty to protect this classified information. Anyone who would place our national defense and our troops in jeopardy I feel deserves whatever consequences our national security laws provide.

