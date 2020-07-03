To the Editor:
On July 1, the same day our country saw its coronavirus new cases number rise to 50,000 in ONE single day, Trump said in an interview that he thinks “it will just disappear.”
Still? He still thinks that? Does he know something we don’t know, hmmm? Does he know where that silly wizard is hiding, ready to jump out and wave his magic wand and poof! The virus is gone! Come on, Tweety Bird, let us in on the wizard’s secret hiding place … we don’t want to wait until it’s closer to election time, we want the virus gone now! We know you want to come in like a knight in shining armor, claiming to have banned the virus from our soil. It’s not going to work like that though, because people are getting sick and dying every single day. Now. And at this rate, probably at election time, too. I will agree with one thing Trump said, though — he really does look better wearing a mask.
Now Trump is fighting the mayor of New York because they want to paint a Black Lives Matter mural near his beloved Trump Tower. He even went so far as to tweet that “Black Lives Matter” is a symbol of hate.
If you’re a person of color in our community, I have one word for you ... VOTE! If you’re a member, or support a member, of the LGBQT community, I have one word for you ... VOTE! If you are a person who promotes love and kindness, believes in equal rights for all, embraces those who are less fortunate, disabled, I have one word for you …VOTE! If you love our country … VOTE! Not registered to vote? Visit the vote.org website. Write to the Westmoreland County Elections/Voter Registration Office at 2 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Or call that office at 724-830-3150. You can even visit most PennDOT driver’s license/photo ID locations for an application. No matter which candidate you stand for, not voting for that candidate is a vote for his opponent.
A saying has come across my path several times in the last week or so, in several variations, but the message is the same: If you choose love over power, the power of love will bring peace. Our country needs peace, and we’ll not ever get peace with this president.
Susan Sagan
Latrobe
