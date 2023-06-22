To the Editor,
This letter is about the debt ceiling. One thing is for sure, Biden doesn’t care about the U.S. people. He cares about Ukraine, California and New York. The one thing he cares about is keep on bringing the illegal immigrants into this country. There is always money for that and giving money to other countries. He doesn’t care about the border and all the cartels bringing the drugs in. They say if they don’t raise the debt ceiling they won’t have enough money for Social Security, but he never hesitates to give money to other countries. The immigrants get everything: a place to live, health care, cellphones, food and who knows what else. We got to work and pay for all our needs, but Biden thinks this country is in good shape. Biden doesn’t know his [expletive] from a hole in the ground; he doesn’t know where he is some of the time. China is going to own us some day (they own a lot of us already). The only thing that the Democrats want is power to tell you what you can do in this world. It is time to get them out of office and get back what we deserve! Vote for Trump and make America great again!
