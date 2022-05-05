To the Editor:
Dr. Nche Zama is exactly what we need in the Pennsylvania Governor’s office. He has led a professional career with high performance teams for heart and lung surgery achieving one of the best surgery ratings ever achieved over a career. But to govern, Dr. Zama needs to win the May 17 Republican primary election. That’s why I am voting for Dr. Nche Zama on May 17 so I can vote for him on Nov, 8.
Kelly Lewis
Monroe County
