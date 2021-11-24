To the Editor:
The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) enthusiastically offers congratulations to our sister organization, the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary (WHA), for serving and supporting the healthcare needs of the region for 125 years.
Since 1896 and during years when women did not even have the right to vote, auxiliary founders and members came together to support their hospital. They led fundraising through the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, two world wars, and numerous social changes. What a remarkable accomplishment!
Over the 125 years, WHA has raised and donated over $3 million to Westmoreland Hospital through creative fundraising and determination. Lobby sales, bingos, the Hospitality Shop, raffles and wonderful events like this summer’s Dîner en Blanc have allowed the purchase of much-needed renovations, medical equipment and hospital furnishings.
WHA’s outreach to our community is an inspiration! Beautiful examples include the creation and maintenance of their lovely healing garden at Westmoreland Hospital, the Books for Babies and Siblings program, and the thousands of baby hats they have knitted or crocheted for each infant born at Westmoreland hospital.
During the COVID pandemic, never has our collective and unified mission and commitment to Excela Health been more evident. Together we sewed thousands of masks and other PPE and distributed thousands of treats, gift baskets and gift cards to cheer the wonderful staffs at all of the Excela Health campuses. This summer, the auxiliary supported LAHAS’s first golf outing with a generous sponsorship. A week later the aid society hosted two tables at WHA’s inaugural Dîner en Blanc evening garden party.
WHA, you inspire us and we are deeply grateful that, together, we share the Excela Health mission of improving the health and wellbeing of every life we touch. Cheers, dear sisters, to another 125 years of remarkable service!
With admiration and gratitude,
Jan Mills, president, LAHAS
Sally Anne Novak, president elect, LAHAS
Nancy McKinnon, past president, LAHAS
Romayne Schwartzel, board member, LAHAS
