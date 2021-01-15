To the Editor:
To the people who had flags and stickers on their cars and trucks, and the owner of the cabin going into Youngstown with a large cutout of the worst President ever:
How proud of your President are you now, after this terrible scene of a bunch of thugs taking over the Capitol Wednesday night?
That was his fault. He, in his sly way, got these thugs to do what they did.
There is no excuse for this, but I guess a lot of you will probably want him to run for President in 2024.
But can you run for President when you’re in prison? The orange prison garb will go good with his orange hair and face.
Phil Moximchalk
Unity Township
