To the Editor:
Congratulations Derry Area School Board. You have once again stuck it to the taxpayers. In eight years our taxes have gone up 16.8 mills. I commend Kevin, Mark, and Sean for their NO votes. I will remember you if and when you are running for re-election. You other six… I certainly will remember you, also. For the people on fixed income, I say to you six… we live basically from one month to the next. Where do you think our part of this increase is going to come from? Well let me see… I could give up a prescription or I could give up getting some food. I personally am not putting on the poor mouth, but when is this going to stop? I suggest you members start budgeting within the money you receive from taxpayers.
Arthur “Porky” Kuhns
Derry Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.