To the Editor:
I am writing to endorse Kelly Tua Hammers for magisterial district judge (10-3-08). She is, by far, the most qualified candidate for this most important judicial office. As an assistant district attorney, she knows the court system and is prepared to use common sense and fairness in all of her decisions.
I served for 26 years as a district judge and often worked with Kelly in a legal capacity. I know she will serve the citizens with integrity.
Thank you in advance for your consideration, and your support will be greatly appreciated. Justice isn’t political, and Kelly is seeking your help and vote on the May 18 primary election.
Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert
New Alexandria
